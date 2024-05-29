Michigan farmworker gets H5N1

Share Facebook

In late May, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed its first case of H5N1 virus in a Michigan farmworker who had regular exposure to livestock infected with H5N1.



According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the risk to the public remains low; the Michigan farmworker diagnosed had mild symptoms and has recovered. To date, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has confirmed H5N1 in 51 dairy herds across 9 states. A complete list of confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in livestock, which is caused by the H5N1 virus, can be found at USDA’s website.



The confirmation of a second human positive for H5N1 influenza underscores the need for continued vigilance and the importance of biosecurity best practices to mitigate risk among farm workers and reduce the threat of H5N1.



Per the CDC request, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is providing personal protective equipment (PPE) to dairy farms, poultry farms and slaughterhouse workers who may need it. PPE distribution will be prioritized to farms with positive or presumptive positive herds with HPAI and to farms that have submitted samples for pre-movement PCR testing. Dairy farms that would like to receive a one-time distribution of PPE, please complete this form at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NQSRGVW or call (614) 644-6133.