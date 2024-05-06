Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 347 | Super Star Student Reporters

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Joel Penhorwood of Ohio Ag Net talk with Aubree Topp of Botkins FFA and Alexis White of Fort Frye FFA who are serving as student reporters at the 96th State FFA Convention. They talk about their experience as student reporters and about their agricultural background.

More in this week’s podcast:

Tadd Nicholson, Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers Association: Dusty talks with Tadd about sustainable aviation fuel tax credits.

Dusty talks with Tadd about sustainable aviation fuel tax credits. Tom Fontana, Ohio Soybean Council: Dusty visits with Tom talking about an update on biodiesel.

Dusty visits with Tom talking about an update on biodiesel. Farm Credit Mid – America: Dale talks with the folks at Farm Credit Mid – America about the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer county fair event.

Time Stamp: