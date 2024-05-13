Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 348 | FFA Insights, Real Estate Trends, and Planting Updates

Share Facebook

In this week’s episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, join Matt Reese and Joel Penhorwood as they engage in insightful discussions with key figures in agriculture and beyond. National FFA Officer Morgan Anderson from the Amanda-Clearcreek Chapter shares her experiences, alongside Cortney Copeland, a 2024 Ohio Ag Net student FFA reporter from the Jackson Center UVCC Chapter.

Dive into the real estate world with Devin Dye, owner of Dye Real Estate and Land Co., and catch up on the latest planting trends with Matt Spillman, a farmer featured in our Between the Rows series, sponsored by Seed Genetics Direct.

Plus, don’t miss a timely update from Angela Krile on the groundbreaking event at the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center.

Stay tuned for those in-depth discussions in this week’s Ohio Ag Net Podcast!