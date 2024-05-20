       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 349 | This Podcast Can’t Be Beet

May 20, 2024 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this week’s Ohio Ag Net podcast, join hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg as they welcome Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis from Ag Resource Management. Dive into a thorough discussion on the current state of crop profitability, the impacts of interest rates, and the ins and outs of crop insurance among other vital topics.

This episode also features valuable insights from Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn & Wheat, who provides an update on Carbon Intensity Scoring. Additionally, hear from Curtis Gram of Freedom Fish Farms, sharing the latest developments in his sector.

NameStart
Intro and opening discussion0:00.000
Tadd Nicholson of Ohio Corn and Wheat4:32.697
Curtis Gram of Freedom Fish Farms15:29.729
Elizabeth Long and Larry Davis of ARM22:26.882

Check Also

Early planting, soil temperatures and a bump

On this week’s Pioneer Spring Agronomy Update, Dave Russell talks with Pioneer Field Agronomist Troy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved