Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 16, 2024

Precipitation free weather over Ohio for Thursday. We see mixed clouds and sun for the daytime hours, and better cloud development overnight. We do expect scattered showers through most of Friday, lingering into saturday morning. Moisture looks relatively light, at a tenth to half an inch, with coverage at 80%. The map below shows moisture for tomorrow into Saturday.

The rest of the weekend features clouds and some sun. It may be tough to get a complete clearout on Saturday, but sunday has a much better chance at sun. Monday stays mostly sunny and warm. Tuesday starts with sun, but clouds build early afternoon .Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. A second wave of shower and storm activity comes Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Combined, the rain for Tuesday and Wednesday adds up to .5″-1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio.

We should revert to drier conditions to finish next week, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Temps will be a bit cool thursday into FRiday, but then we go right back to very warm/mild air for the weekend. We likely will be able to string together between 4 and 5 days in that dry stretch, with good evaporation. Question is…will that be enough?