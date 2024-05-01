Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 2, 2024

Share Facebook

We put together one more completely dry day, but we do have a more active pattern coming our direction. Today will be warm with a lot of sunshine before clouds start to develop this evening and overnight, particularly in NW Ohio. Those clouds may trigger a few isolated showers or a thunderstorms, but nothing widespread. The state as a whole stays mostly dry through the night. Tomorrow clodus will continue to build in all parts of the state ahead of our next frontal boundary.

That front arrives near midday tomorrow in western Ohio, then spreads east through the rest of the state overnight through midday to early afternoon saturday. We are on track to pick up .25″-1.5″ rain totals over 95% of the state. Clouds hold through the end of the day Saturday. The map below shows event rain expectations.

Unfortunately, we have bad news this morning for the rest of the week next week. We are very unsettled for the entire period with chances for rain showers every day Sunday through next Friday. Daily rain coverage may not be any more than 40-60%, meaning we do see some areas miss out. But combined, we all see multiple rounds of rain in the Sunday to friday period, and rain totals for the week are more than we want. The map below shows rain potential for the period.