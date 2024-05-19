Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 20, 2024

Share Facebook

We turn out mostly dry for the next 2 days. We won’t rule out some heat based instability today and tomorrow due to the warmer temps and increased moisture in our atmospheric profile. The weather pattern will be active over the Great Lakes, so we do have to say watch for some better cloud cover in the north and a renegade shower or two.

Our next frontal boundary comes through Wednesday. This will bring rain and thunderstorms with coverage at about 60% of the state. But then, we settle in to a pattern where the southern half Ohio sees lingering showers and storms for both Thursday and Friday. The Wednesday frontal passage gives .25″-1″ rains over that 60% coverage. Thursday and Friday action can bring an additional .25″-1″ over the southern half of the state.

For the holiday weekend, we are mostly dry for Saturday, but then we see showers and storms arrive for Sunday the 26th. A second round of shower sand thunderstorms hits for Memorial day itself, lingering into early the 28th. Rain totals will be half to 2″with coverage at 100% of the state. However, this, combined with the rains from later this week will just turn out to be more than we need. The map below shows potential rain totals from Wednesday of this week through early Tuesday morning next week.

In the wake of the Memorial Day weekend action, we should be dry for next Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday and early Thursday, with good evaporation and temps that remain warm. Dry down will accelerate into the late week period.