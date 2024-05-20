Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 21, 2024

Share Facebook

Another, humid and dry day Tuesday over all of Ohio. A significant weather system is working through the Great Lakes this morning but we only see a few off shoot clodus from that. The rest of the state turn out partly to mostly sunny. Clouds increase tonight.

A frontal boundary sweeps through Ohio tomorrow. We expect a few showers and storms, but likely only 60% coverage. Better rains develop tomorrow night and into Thursday morning with 80% coverage. Rain totals for the entire 24 hour period through sunrise Thursday morning will be .25″-1″.

Thursday and Friday will feature lingering showers over southern half to two thirds of the state with an additional .25″-.75″ from US 30 south. The northern third to half of the state will turn out partly sunny with no additional moisture. Saturday features mixed clouds and sun, but we stay humid.

Sunday and monday we have two waves of moisture coming across the region. Combined they bring half to 2″ rain totals with coverage at 100%. The high end of the range will depend on thunderstorm action. Showers linger Tuesday the 28th and can trigger an other .25″ over 60% of the state. The map below shows precipitation totals for the entire Memorial Day weekend.

We go dry next Wednesday and Thursday. Temps stay warm, promoting excellent evaporation. We can stretch that dry pattern through the end of the month and into early June.