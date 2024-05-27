Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 27, 2024

Share Facebook

A bit of moisture lingers today over the state from the frontal passage we had yesterday and last night. Today’s action does not affect all, but we still see likely 70% coverage of rain totals up to half an inch. We will see clouds give way to sunshine from NW to SE today, but it will take a bit to get the clearing into the SE part of the state. We are dry overnight and through most of tomorrow, but see a resurgence of moisture coming in from the NW tomorrow late afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. An additional half inch of moisture can be seen over 60% of the state.

Finally we put together some dry days back to back to back from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday. We will see dominant sunshine, and good evaporation. This will be another window for planting or field work, especially in areas that were on the lower end of the rain range to start the week, or missed out entirely.

Our next front arrives late in the weekend. Showers and storms are here for the 2nd, with 80% coverage. Then we have a dry tstar to next week, before scattered showers and storms return for next Tuesday into Wednesday. The map below shows 10 day rain potential over all of Ohio through midweek next week.