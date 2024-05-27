Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 28, 2024

Share Facebook

Clouds and some sun today, but we will not be able to rule out a few scattered showers. There is an active precipitation track coming out of the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region, across northern IL. Northern IN and into OH that will hold through this evening. Because of that, we have to keep an eye out for scattered rain showers. Rains over the next 24 hours are not that impressive, but we clearly will not be working with any drying over the northern part of the state. From I-70 north we can see a few hundredths to a few tenths out of 2 waves of moisture, one this morning into midday, and another tonight into early tomorrow. South of I-70 we won’t rule out a sprinkle, but generally will see mostly dry weather and better sunshine potential.

We dry our completely from later tomorrow on through Saturday. Temps will start to tick up a bit, and we can expect good drying. Evaporation rates will be strong.

Later saturday afternoon clouds increase, and we have to allow for thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday PM through Sunday morning. Then a break in the action for the balance of Sunday and Monday. The active weather pattern resumes next tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of showers and storms with another frontal passage. Combined, from Saturday afternoon through Tuesday we can see rains of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100%. The map below shows the outlook.

We turn drying again the last part of next week in to the second weekend of June.