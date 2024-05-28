Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 29, 2024

Share Facebook

A little bit more moisture holds on in Ohio today. We continue to see the remains of that active precipitation track out of the Upper Midwest work through at least the northern part of the state. Moisture totals do not look all that impressive at a few hundredths to a few tenths, but we still can’t wave the “all clear” flag just yet. Coverage today will be 50% or less.

We do get better sunshine and drying weather tomorrow, Friday and Saturday. Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon. But evaporation will be great all 3 days, with temps starting to warm just a bit over the past couple of days.

Our next front arrives overnight Saturday night through Sunday with rain and thunderstorms at .25″-75″. This kicks off an unsettled pattern where we see rain and thunderstorm threats each day through next Thursday. On any given day Monday through Thursday we may not see more than 40% coverage, but combined for the 5 day stretch Sunday through Thursday we end up with 100% coverage and combine rain totals of .5″-2″ over the entire state. The map below shows the set up currently for the period.

Next Friday, the 7th, we start to dry down and may be able to stay precipitation free through the weekend. However, the key to longer term dryness is movement away from NW flow coming out of the eastern Canadian Prairies and across the Upper Midwest. Once that flow changes, we should settle in to longer dry windows in between our rain and thunderstorm events.