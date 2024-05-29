Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 30, 2024

Share Facebook

Almost 3 fully dry days lie ahead of us this morning. Full sunshine is likely today and tomorrow, with clouds increasing Saturday afternoon. Those clouds will be leading in some moisture for saturday night and sunday, but still we see good evaporation the next 60 hours before the moisture starts to arrive. THe problem is, it may not be enough drying time to fully take advantage of.

The frontal boundary that arrives late Saturday will trigger showers and thunderstorms for the balance of Saturday night and Sunday. We expect .25″-.75″ rain totals out of that round with coverage at 70%. This will kick off an unsettled pattern, with additional rains likely each day Monday through next Thursday. The rains will not have more than about 50-60% coverage on any given day in that stretch, but over the 4 days combined, we see rain coverage at 100% of Ohio, with totals at half to 1.5″. The map below shows rains combined from Saturday night through Thursday.

The end of next week shows potential for some drying. The western half to two thirds of the state will be significantly drier, with no major frontal boundaries on the horizon. However, we are still watching this current NW flow pattern out of the eastern Canadian Prairies. It is the main driver of the unsettled pattern nearby, and if we can not break out of that flow pattern, we may have to allow for scattered showers into the second weekend of June. Right now we are trending toward a drier solution, but want to see more of a break in that northwest flow out of Canada before signalling a better chance at dry down into the week of June 10.