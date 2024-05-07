Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, May 8, 2024

Check Also

May 2, 2024 -- We put together one more completely dry day, but we do have a more active pattern coming our direction. Today will be warm with a lot of sunshine before clouds start to develop this evening and overnight, particularly in NW Ohio. Those clouds may trigger a few isolated showers or a thunderstorms, but nothing widespread. The state as a whole stays mostly dry through the night. Tomorrow clodus will continue to build in all parts of the state ahead of our next frontal boundary...