Ohio instructional guide now available for HPAI in dairy

To further protect the U.S. livestock industry from the threat posed by highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, USDA is sharing a number of actions to help get ahead of this disease and limit its spread.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced a Federal Order requiring the following measures, effective Monday, April 29, 2024. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has published an Ohio Instructional Guide to help dairy farmers comply with USDA’s Federal Order to limit the spread of HPAI in dairy cattle.



Requirements for movement of dairy cattle are outlined in the guide, which is posted at the bottom of ODA’s Dairy Cattle web page. There is also a link to digitally submit an alternative movement document (also referred to as an “owner-shipper” or “owner-hauler” statement) which must be approved by the State Veterinarian to move cull lactating dairy cattle across state lines.