       

Past struggles turn into a passion for advocacy

May 2, 2024 2024 Ohio FFA Convention, FFA News, Videos Leave a comment

Ohio Ag Net FFA Student Reporter Sydney Beiting had the pleasure of interviewing Krista Simpson Anderson, the keynote speaker from the first session of the 96th Ohio State FFA Convention. Anderson delivered a wonderful message, elaborating on the impact of her past. Despite difficulties on a personal level, numerous events have changed her life in a positive direction.

Check Also

Corn Placement and Management

Join Mike Hannewald, field agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids, in the latest installment of our agronomy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved