Past struggles turn into a passion for advocacy

Ohio Ag Net FFA Student Reporter Sydney Beiting had the pleasure of interviewing Krista Simpson Anderson, the keynote speaker from the first session of the 96th Ohio State FFA Convention. Anderson delivered a wonderful message, elaborating on the impact of her past. Despite difficulties on a personal level, numerous events have changed her life in a positive direction.
