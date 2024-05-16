       

Planting progress and field scouting

May 16, 2024 Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Dave Russell talks with Pioneer Field Agronomist in far Northern Ohio, John Schoenhals. Schoenhals talks planting progress and concerns associated with delayed planting. Weed control has been a challenge this spring and that is leading to some insect activity in residue. If planting issues aren’t enough, the Pioneer Agronomist says you can add field scouting to your to-do list.

Check Also

Wheat Yield Contest entry deadline May 15

The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) is accepting entries for the 2024 Wheat Yield Contest. This …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved