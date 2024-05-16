Planting progress and field scouting

Share Facebook

Dave Russell talks with Pioneer Field Agronomist in far Northern Ohio, John Schoenhals. Schoenhals talks planting progress and concerns associated with delayed planting. Weed control has been a challenge this spring and that is leading to some insect activity in residue. If planting issues aren’t enough, the Pioneer Agronomist says you can add field scouting to your to-do list.