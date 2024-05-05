Soybeans, Social Media and Succession Planning

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

You may know that Farmwithzoe is an agricultural social media influencer. You may know that Farmwithzoe shows the daily tasks of growing and marketing soybeans and corn to her 170,000 followers on Instagram, 198,000 followers on Facebook, and nearly 4,500 subscribers to her YouTube channel. You may even know that Farmwithzoe was an OSU Cheerleader during the 2014 National Championship Football Season. What you probably don’t know is that in her hometown, Farmwithzoe is just the girl next door that has taken over their 8th generation family farm.

Zoe Kent graduated with a degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University, but ever since she was young, she knew that she wanted to farm. “My entire life I knew that I wanted to be a farmer. I grew up riding in the tractor with my dad,” said Kent. “There was one time in 5th grade when I thought that I wanted to be a hairdresser, but that didn’t last long. I always knew I would be coming back to the farm after I got my Ag Business degree from Ohio State.”

Upon returning to the farm, the transition from employee to farm owner went in phases. “After graduating I came back to the farm and worked for my dad as an employee. Two years later we formed a partnership. Three years after that, I bought him out to become the full owner,” said Kent.

Kent has one full-time employee and a couple seasonal employees that help as needed. “J.D. is our full-time employee. He is a mechanic and equipment operator. I also have a gentleman named George who is 86 and still runs the combine. (He even still flies an airplane.) He will be working ground for me this fall. My Dad is now retired but still comes around everyday to help out and share his encouragement and knowledge. We farm just under 1,700 acres and all the ground falls within a five-mile radius from the home farm.”

Kent sells her soybeans to Mennel Milling. The last few years she has sold corn to the Poet ethanol plant, however with construction at the plant, this past year’s corn went to Kalmbach Feeds.

Kent’s farm ground is in the Sandusky River Watershed. They implement a number of production practices. “We’ve done a little bit of everything,” said Kent. “We’ve grown rye and done three-way mixes of cover crops. We have some ground that is going on 8 years of No-till. We will be doing a fair amount of conventional tillage this year after we had some pounding rains that hurt the crops last growing season.”

Farmwithzoe started with some college friends commenting on her snapchat pictures, showing what she was doing on the farm in the summer helping her dad. While at Ohio State cheering, Kent was surrounded by a lot of people that did not have a farm background. At that point she knew there was an interest in her farm content. “The name of the game in farming now is diversification and sometimes we are doing it in creative ways,” said Kent. “People would have really basic questions. They would comment that the tractors looked so big and were so cool. For me, I grew up around it, so it did not seem that out of the ordinary, but I realized that there was something there. I started posting on TicTok in June of 2021 just showing what we were doing on the farm.” A year later she expanded to Instagram, Facebook, and now she has started a YouTube channel.

Transitioning the family farm from one generation to the next can be a challenge. For the Kent family, surrounding themselves with a team of professionals and making sure to focus on family communications was a key. “When I came back to the farm, I first worked for my dad as an employee,” said Kent. “Our transition has been a multi-step process. After I put in a few years, my dad and I decided to create a partnership. My dad was the majority owner, and I was the minority owner. We formed an LLC, and the plan was to have that structure in place and over time I would purchase his shares of the partnership. We had a lot of conversations with our lawyer and the folks at Ag Credit, and our accountant, and of course with our family. We spent a lot of time working to create the best plan for our situation. We have been very happy with how it has turned out. There was a lot of paperwork and a lot of conversations with family members explaining what we were doing and why it was the best situation for us.”

Every family farm generational transition is unique. “In talking to friends and neighbors, no two farms do it the same way,” said Kent. “Even though I am in my third full year of ownership, it’s still fun and exciting. I still have questions and my dad has been a great mentor for me and still comes to the farm everyday showing me what I should be doing and giving me advice. Keeping open communications has been very important for us.”