       

Stephen, Whetnall, French, Amstutz named State Stars

May 2, 2024

The Star State FFA Degree recipients were announced Thursday evening at the 96th Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. It is one of the most coveted awards available at the state level. The winners were Kara Stephen of Covington-UVCC FFA (Star in Agriscience), Sage Whetnall of Cardington FFA (Star in Agribusiness), Maddox French of the United FFA (Star in Agricultural Placement), and Bailey Amstutz of the North Union FFA (Star Farmer).

Star in Agriscience
Kara Stephen
Covington-UVCC FFA

Star in Agribusiness
Sage Whetnall
Cardington FFA

Star in Agricultural Placement
Maddox French
United FFA

Star Farmer
Bailey Amstutz
North Union FFA

