Stephen, Whetnall, French, Amstutz named State Stars

The Star State FFA Degree recipients were announced Thursday evening at the 96th Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus. It is one of the most coveted awards available at the state level. The winners were Kara Stephen of Covington-UVCC FFA (Star in Agriscience), Sage Whetnall of Cardington FFA (Star in Agribusiness), Maddox French of the United FFA (Star in Agricultural Placement), and Bailey Amstutz of the North Union FFA (Star Farmer).
