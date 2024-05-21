Sunrise names 2024 RISE FFA Career Program recipients

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2024 RISE FFA Career Program recipients. Slated to join Sunrise as full-time employees following graduation are Riley Collins from Hillsboro FFA, Seth Crytzer and Braydon Rakovec from Hillsdale FFA, Cara Deam of West-Liberty Salem FFA, Skylar England of Bellevue FFA, Alex Lamma from Sidney FFA, Seth Lenke from Oak Harbor FFA, Bodie Rogers of Tecumseh FFA, Ethan Scaggs from Lincolnview FFA, Madison Shell of Clyde FFA, Boston Smith from South Central FFA and Ben Sonnanstine from Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA.

Following graduation, these individuals will officially join the team at Sunrise and will work their way through our RISE FFA Career Program, otherwise referred to as Sunrise University. Over the next four years, our new hires will gain hands-on, real-life job experiences, while learning all facets of the cooperative.



In addition to full-time employment, Alex Lamma was selected as the top recipient and will receive a 2023 Jeep Gladiator, that the 2023-2024 Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings drove during his tenure, as a signing bonus. Along with his top honor, he earned a $1,000 FFA chapter donation from Sunrise.



Sunrise is also honored to present Riley, Seth, Braydon, Cara, Skylar, Seth, Bodie, Ethan, Madison, Boston and Ben’s FFA chapters with a $500 chapter donation on their behalf. Traditionally, Sunrise presented each new hire with a $250 chapter donation, but we were honored to double that amount in 2024.

All new hires were recognized on stage during the opening session at the 2024 Ohio FFA Convention on May 8 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus.



Candidates for the RISE FFA Career Program needed to be a 2024 high school graduate and active with their FFA chapter. They had to submit an application, along with an essay on how the FFA has prepared them for a career with Sunrise. The Ohio FFA Foundation reviewed and interviewed the applicants and made the selection of the recipients for a full-time position with Sunrise upon graduation.



The RISE FFA Career Program was developed in 2019 and serves two purposes: provide an avenue to reach the future leaders of agriculture, while supporting the Ohio FFA Association State President during their term in office.



For more information on the Sunrise RISE FFA Career Program you can visit the Sunrise website at www.sunriseco-op.com/RISEFFA or the Ohio FFA website at www.ohioffa.org. The application process for the 2025 program will open in the fall. If you have any questions contact Morgan Niedermier, Vice President of Marketing, at (419) 332-6468 ext. 222 or through email at morganniedermier@sunriseco-op.com.