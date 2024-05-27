The perfect crime — almost

Share Facebook

By Don “Doc” Sanders

In 6 to 8 weeks one Northeastern U.S. dairy farm appeared to be set for the perfect crime — murder. But first let me lay a foundation of the spot for that perfect crime. This timeframe would be adequate as this is the amount of time needed to compost a cow or for that matter any large animal, but first let me fill you in with the background.

Dairy farms are microcosms of the world. Just like a village where babies are born nearly every day, people also die nearly every day, just as it occurs on a dairy farm. Cows die, calves are born, fortunately for most herds this isn’t every dairy in small herds but it often is multiple daily occurrences in big herds.

Years ago, there were entrepreneurs that operated businesses by picking up dead animals from livestock operations, transport them to a rendering plant where the hide and other remnants would be recovered for glue, gelatin, fertilizer, and if relatively fresh, even insulin.

The bulk of the animals would be cooked or ground into products that were marketed as fertilizer or as meat and bone meal. Processed meat and bone meal was then marketed as an economical mineral nutrition source for cattle, albeit low quality. It was inexpensive.

Murder — no evidence, nothing to discover but some teeth. It makes a great plot! As I write this story, I think you will understand as you read this why it was decreed that I had to go to sensitivity training three times during my tenure as an Ohio State professor.

Based on a murder case, here is the real story.

A son stopped at his childhood home looking for his father. Subsequently, he reported his father, a dairy farmer, was missing. A thorough search over a couple of days ultimately found him dead under the compost pile in the cow lot. Finally, the story came out.

His wife had had enough. She had killed him with a frying pan so reported the New York Times newspaper. She buried him in the manure compost pile — almost a perfect crime — until the sheriff came to the farm looking a few days later because of the son’s missing person report. They found him under the pile with half his skull caved in.

After reading the story my wife, Jaye, commented, no frying pan for her, she knew how to use a gun which is much more convenient. The deep end of the pond out in our front yard and baling wire with a few concrete blocks would finish the job!

I knew she wasn’t kidding because when we travel, she is always packing!