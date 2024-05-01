Timber Talk: An introduction to Ohio’s forest products industry

Share Facebook

By Jenna Reese, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association, Inc.

There are nearly 8 million acres of forests in Ohio, which account for 31% of total land use in the state. As recently as the 1990s, only 10% of Ohio’s landscape was forested. There have been significant conservation and reforestation efforts since that time to bring about the 31% Ohio enjoys now. Prior to European-American settlement, it is rumored that a squirrel could travel from the Ohio River to Lake Erie without ever touching the ground, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Due to the slopes and poor soil quality in large portions of eastern Ohio, it is not suitable for croplands, so that is where the bulk of Ohio’s forests are found today. The majority of those 8 million acres, 86%, are privately owned family farms. Of those forests, 96.3% are hardwood due to the native species that thrive here.

Many do not think of Ohio as a major hardwood producing state like some of our other Appalachian counterparts, but Ohio ranks first nationally in hardwood furniture production and top ten in terms of hardwood lumber production volume. Ohio is also a leader in White oak barrel production. Most of bourbon’s color and flavor comes from the charred barrel used to age and store the liquor. Without Ohio’s forest products industry, there would be no bourbon.

The Ohio Forestry Association (OFA) is the only state organization that represents the entire forest products industry in Ohio. Its 600 members are comprised of tree farmers, foresters, loggers, paper mills, sawmills, hardwood manufacturers, equipment dealers and professional services. The most recent Ohio Forest Economy data from The Ohio State University Extension shows the industry has an annual economic impact of $30.4 billion to the State of Ohio.

This figure can be broken down further into industry segments. There is $1.1 billion generated in logging and forestry services like Ohio Master Logging Company, Wood Logging in Chillicothe and Legacy Forestry Consulting, LLC in Avon Lake. A further $11.6 billion in lumber and wood products. These products range from sawmills producing hardwood lumber like Superior Hardwoods of Ohio with locations in Wellston, MacArthur, Barlow, Cambridge, and Parkersburg, WV to Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a barrel manufacturer in Jackson to furniture wholesalers like HW Chair in Millersburg. Another $14.5 billion is generated in domestic shipping and $1.1 billion in exports to foreign markets including logs, lumber, and hardwood products. Finally, with the largest total contribution, $17.8 billion in paper products like Pixelle Specialty Solutions, the paper mill in Chillicothe.

OFA also supports the management of Ohio’s forests; forest management is proven to increase the health of forests. Healthy forests are better habitats for wildlife, are safer for public recreation, and produce higher quality timber. Timber is Ohio’s only naturally growing agricultural commodity. While most commodities follow an annual cycle of manual planting and harvesting, timber grows at a much slower rate, to the tune of 40-100 years. Hardwoods regenerate naturally through dropping thousands of seeds or nuts during the spring or fall depending on the species. Only the seeds not eaten by local wildlife will find their way into the soil and potentially mature into seedlings. These seedlings battle invasives and other native species for limited resources and are subject to pests and grazing from wildlife, so only a handful of the thousands of seeds generated will ever become a mature stand of timber. Those odds increase dramatically through inputs resulting from active forest management.

Forest management practices cost money, time and labor to implement. These practices on their own are unsustainable and economically impossible unless there is a marketable product to derive income for the landowner. Forest products are equally as important as forest management because they provide income for landowners and contractors, continue to store carbon that was sequestered during tree growth, and are necessary for the quality of life we enjoy. You can’t have healthy forests without a thriving forest products industry.

Upcoming events:

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation hosts its annual forestry and wildlife camp, Camp Canopy, at Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum, and this year it will be June 9-14. College scholarships are awarded each year to students pursuing a natural resources degree. Many of today’s leaders in forest products industry, forestry, wildlife, and conservation are Camp Canopy alumni, which is a testament to the long-lasting value that this camp has provided the Ohio forest products industry for well over 50 years. Visit campcanopy.com for more details and to register!