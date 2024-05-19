United Producers, Inc. welcomes Jake Osborn as vice president of livestock marketing

Share Facebook

United Producers, Inc. (UPI), the Midwest’s largest livestock marketing cooperative, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jake Osborn as the vice president of livestock marketing. In this role, Osborn will lead the strategic direction of livestock marketing initiatives to drive growth and enhance market presence within the industry.

“With his extensive experience and deep-rooted passion for agriculture, Osborn is a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Mike Bumgarner, UPI President & CEO. “We are excited to leverage Jake’s expertise to further strengthen our livestock marketing operations and deliver exceptional value to our members.”

Osborn brings a wealth of livestock industry knowledge and leadership experience to his new role. Prior to joining UPI, he served as the National Account Manager and Retail Account Manager for the Eastern United States at Merck Animal Health. Osborn holds a master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree in animal science from The Ohio State University.

Osborn and his wife, Wendy, own and operate a 300-acre family farm in Highland County where they raise soybeans and cattle. Together, they manage Osborn Show Cattle, overseeing a small cow/calf operation. Beyond his professional commitments, Osborn is deeply involved in volunteer work within the agricultural community. He serves as a Director for the Ohio Beef Council, represents Ohio at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, and volunteers as a 4-H advisor for the Premier Showmen 4-H Club in Highland County.

UPI serves 30,000 members in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and surrounding states, handling approximately 2.5 million head of livestock per year. UPI also offers risk management services, including marketing agreements and brokerage services; and offers competitive credit services for agricultural, farm machinery and livestock financing. For more information, visit www.uproducers.com or follow United Producers, Inc. on Facebook.