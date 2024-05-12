Wheat Yield Contest entry deadline May 15

The National Wheat Foundation (NWF) is accepting entries for the 2024 Wheat Yield Contest. This year 26 national winners will be recognized. The entry deadline for winter wheat is May 15 and the entry fee in $100. Visit www.wheatcontest.org for more.
The Ohio contest winner in 2023 received a 1-year free lease on a seed tender from J & M Manufacturing. The runner up received free fungicide from BASF.
Ohio Wheat Yield Contest, 2023 Winners
State Winner: Kent Edwards Castalia, Erie Co., 169.4 bu., Pioneer
State Runner-up: Jim Dauch, Bellevue, Huron Co., 162.21 bu., Pioneer
Third: Doug Dawson, Delaware Co., 151.96 bu., AgriMaxx
Fourth: Luke Swaim, Greene Co., 151.88 bu., Croplan
Fifth: Eric Kesler, Clark Co., 150.15 bu., Agri-Pro
Sixth: Richard Clifton, Pickaway Co., 147.94 bu., Becks
Seventh: Steve Downing, Allen Co., 145.62 bu., Wellman Seeds
Eighth: John Carroll, Ross Co., 143.76 bu., Pioneer
Ninth: Aaron Stuckey, Fulton Co., 140.12 bu., Pioneer
Tenth: Jim Bethel, Madison Co., 140.07 bu., Seed Consultants
National winner: Kent Edwards, Castalia, Erie County, third place- Dryland Winter Wheat, 169.4 bu/ac, Pioneer
100 Bushel Club: Leon Burkholder, Eric Richer, Dave Cunningham, Brian Rufenacht, David Lutz, Doug Goyings, Dan Schwartz, Brian Sutorius, Anthony Stuckey, Greg Griffin, Bill Schroeder, Martin Quigley, David Zielger, Michael Puckrin, Jim Bethel, Aaron Stuckey, John Carroll, Steve Downing, Richard Clifton, Eric Kesler, Luke Swaim, Doug Dawson, Jim Dauch, Kent Edwards (24)
Seed brands in the 2023 contest included: Great Harvest, Pioneer, AgriMaxx, Strike, Seed Consultants, Dyna-Gro, Ohio Certified Seed, Wellman Seeds, Becks, Agri-Pro, and Croplan.