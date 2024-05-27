YAP 2024 grant recipients

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Eight local Young Agricultural Professionals groups have been awarded $500 grants for educational programming or events they are planning or that have taken place already in 2024.

The local grants are a part of Farm Credit Mid-America’s $100,000 donation to Farm Bureau young leader programs in its six-state region of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee. Farm Credit Mid-America proudly supports these local grant programs, as well as Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual statewide Young Ag Professionals contests and the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

Ag Toy Drive

After its inception in 2017, the Ag Toy Drive has been a cornerstone event for the Ashland and Wayne County Young Ag Professionals and the Medina County Young Farmers. The event has grown from 40 people attending and around $5,000 in toy donations to well over 100 attending and over $12,500 in toy donations made in 2023. The YAP committee will once again solicit donations from businesses (both cash and toys) as well as from attendees at the event, then take part in major toy shopping where they look for agricultural-themed toys to give to Toys for Tots and other local charities.

Clinton County Etiquette Dinner

Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau held an etiquette dinner this spring, where members and other students of the agriculture department learned how to properly eat a meal in a professional setting. Campus young professionals obtained more skills they can carry with them throughout their careers.

Coshocton County Square Dance and Youth Event

Focusing on youth development and fun, this Coshocton County Farm Bureau event will include Ridgewood and River View FFA Chapters hosting a joint chapter meeting and team building activities, then square dance lessons for the youth of Coshocton, Knox and Licking counties. The square dance, which will also bring in local YAP members, has proven to be a great networking and engagement event for all involved counties. Farm Bureau members will enjoy free admission to the event.

Finding Success in Your Succession Plan

To keep family farms in the hands of families, there is a desire in Paulding County for events that focus on succession planning. The goal of the event is to share the value of Paulding County Farm Bureau membership and share the organization’s succession planning resources. The event will be free for current Farm Bureau members and $20 for nonmembers.

Fulton County Habitat for Humanity Playhouse

Fulton County Habitat for Humanity has been building playhouses for local families in need. Fulton County Farm Bureau will use the grant to help purchase materials and food to feed the YAP members who join in building the playhouse. This networking opportunity also helps fulfill Fulton County Farm Bureau’s commitment as a community partner.

Guernsey County Axe Throwing

The goal of the axe throwing event, hosted by Guernsey County Farm Bureau, is to offer a casual gathering where people can network and connect with other Young Ag Professionals, while learning about the benefits of membership in Guernsey County Farm Bureau. The event will be a bridge for high school seniors and college students and Farm Bureau members.

Night Out at the Captains

Young Ag Professionals from Lake County are invited to enjoy a Lake County Captains Minor League Baseball game. The Night Out at the Captains event will provide an opportunity for YAP members to network and relax in a setting away from the usual stressors of farms and personal businesses.

YAP Night at the Mud Hens

After a successful event in 2023, Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams County Farm Bureaus will be hosting another YAP Night at the Mud Hens. This program invites local Young Ag Professionals and their families to enjoy a Toledo Mud Hens baseball game, allowing attendees to step away from their farms and businesses for a night of relaxation, fun and networking with folks from across the area.

About Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals

The Young Agricultural Professionals program provides leadership development and professional growth opportunities for Farm Bureau members who are ages 18-35. The program hosts the Winter Leadership Experience, a Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and conducts the Outstanding Young Farmer, Excellence in Agriculture and Discussion Meet contests. Learn more about the program at experienceyap.com.