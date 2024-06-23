2024 Corn Yield Contest deadlines

Share Facebook

The early entry deadline for the National Corn Yield Contest is June 30. The $75 early entry fee saves $35 per entry. The final deadline is Aug. 14.

Entering the National Corn Yield Contest automatically enters Ohio participants in the Ohio Corn Yield Contest. For those interested in the Nitrogen Management Class, the rules have been updated since last harvest season and are found in the contest link. All information on the Corn Yield Contest is at: https://www.ncga.com/get-involved/national-corn-yield-contest.

“We hope to significantly increase our entries in the contests this year and with the prizes and cooperation with our generous sponsors, these are great incentives to get involved,” said Brad Moffitt, ethanol specialist and yield contests Manager for Ohio Corn & Wheat.

Ohio prizes are:

State Winner: Unverferth Seed Tender free lease

State Runner-up: BASF Fungicide

300 Bushel Club Awards: Buckeye Crop Care.

In addition, Ohio Corn & Wheat will again host the “Celebration of Corn & Wheat” to recognize Ohio’s district and state champions plus growers hitting the 300 bushel-per-acre mark. This year’s date is Feb. 4,, 2025 and will be held again at Pickwick Place in Bucyrus.

Please contact Brad Moffitt with any questions at 740-201-8088.