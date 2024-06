A talk with Chris Winslow about what Stone Lab and the Ohio Sea Grant are doing for farmers

Ohio Field Leader’s Dusty Sonnenberg gets a behind-the-scenes look at the research going on at Ohio State University’s Stone Lab with Director Chris Winslow. They discuss the work being done by the Ohio Sea Grant to help inform farm practices and decisions through the H2Ohio program.

Ohio Field Leader is brought to you by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.