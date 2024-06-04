       

Amplifying Ag with BASF: June planting and slug control

June 4, 2024 Amplifying Ag with BASF, Crops, Top Headlines, Videos Leave a comment

In the first installment of the monthly Amplifying Ag series with BASF, Grace Looker, technical product manager for seeds and traits, talks recommendations for June soybean planting, including which maturities to be selecting and how much to up population. Slugs have also become a notable nuisance this year and she goes into detail regarding when damage goes from being mostly cosmetic versus when it deserves more in-depth management.

