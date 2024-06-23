BASF unveils Nemasphere nematode resistance trait, the new standard of nematode management for soybean farmers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, June 10, 2024 – BASF Agricultural Solutions has introduced Nemasphere™ nematode resistance trait, the most groundbreaking innovation in soybean cyst nematode (SCN) management in over 60 years. Nemasphere is the first and only biotechnology trait for SCN, the number one yield-robbing pest in soybeans in the United States. Harnessing a completely novel mode of action, Nemasphere will be stacked with the Enlist E3® technology and available in a full range of the top-performing and best-yielding soybean seed varieties, allowing farmers unmatched SCN resistance without compromising yield potential.

Nematodes are the leading cause of soybean yield loss in the United States, costing growers an estimated $1.5 billion in yield annually.[1] Compounding the problem, the effectiveness of native SCN traits is declining significantly. To combat this problem, Nemasphere produces a novel Cry14 protein that is ingested by nematodes, interfering with nutrient uptake in their intestines and leading to the nematodes’ death. BASF is the first company to develop a transgenic (genetically modified) trait to control SCN. To ensure the long-term durability of the Nemasphere trait and nematode control in general, BASF has been working closely with researchers and regulatory authorities to develop a multi-faceted stewardship plan.

“BASF is committed to helping farmers doing the Biggest Job on Earth through innovation and bringing impactful solutions to market,” said Scott Kay, Vice President of U.S. Agricultural Solutions at BASF. “We are thrilled to unveil Nemasphere, an innovation that will become the new standard of nematode management. Nemasphere offers a completely different level of protection and yield potential to soybean farmers, providing them with the solution they have been waiting for from SCN yield loss in an effective, reliable and easy to use trait.”

BASF is in its eighth year of advanced field testing of Nemasphere in North America, including more than 200 field trials in the United States. On average, Nemasphere boosts yield potential by 8%. As the yield gap widens each year due to increasing SCN resistance to native traits, the boost Nemasphere delivers in bushels will be critical to help growers hit their full harvest potential and make it possible to achieve full genetic yield potential.

In addition to offering industry-leading SCN resistance, Nemasphere is a single-locus trait which enables breeders to incorporate into a full range of high-yielding seed varieties with no compromises to overall agronomic performance and access to use the Enlist weed control system.

Soybean growers have been longing for a new solution to protect their fields from SCN for decades. With the introduction of Nemasphere, growers are finally getting a tool to go on offense against this invisible threat. Nemasphere is anticipated to be available in 2028, pending regulatory approval.

Read and follow label directions. The transgenic soybean event in Enlist E3® soybeans is jointly developed and owned by Corteva Agriscience and M.S. Technologies, L.L.C. ™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies. Nemasphere is a trademark of BASF. © 2024 BASF Corporation. All rights reserved.