Cauliflower is all the rage

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The low-carb and gluten free frenzy has pushed the cauliflower trend toward hysteria. You can find cauliflower crackers, pasta, pizza, rice, and even hot cereal (which seems like another marketing hijack since its… grain free).

In our house we like to gluten and whole grain it up, so cauliflower is typically served as a side and AS cauliflower. Peer pressure in your late 50s takes a new twist when you are following your friends’ making cauliflower a mainstay on their plates and recipes and cauliflower pictures flood your social media. Yes, I caved — not as a crazy diet idea but because they kind of, actually, looked good, and I needed some new ideas to feed the hubby. First up: pizza crust with pulverized cauliflower, egg and cheese was not too bad. I would give it a 6 as in I would make it again, but never have actually made it again. Next up, cauliflower rice, I will give it a 7 since I have made it again. By “frying” the “rice” some of the moisture is cooked down, making it dryer and actually more like the REAL thing. The third round was cauliflower steaks (just sliced not trying to imitate a steak), roasted and smothered in cheese like the recipe below. Pretty good. Close to an 8 and definitely made it again even adding some turkey pepperoni or spicy sausage on top. The winner hands down, though, is Buffalo cauliflower. I have not tried it at home, but I love it! All buffalo cauliflower is not created equal! There is a local restaurant called Harvest Pizza and they have the most fabulous buffalo cauliflower. I cannot wait to compare the recipe below.

In this house we are authentic eaters…if we want milk we drink milk, if it is rice we want, we eat rice and if its pizza, we eat PIZZA! Therefore, newsflash when we eat cauliflower, it is cauliflower. Cauliflower is easy to prepare. You can get it frozen with a quick trip in the microwave, top it with shredded cheese for an easy side dish. A kind of a fun idea my mom used to do was bake a whole head of cauliflower, pour a homemade cheese sauce over the top and then go at it. Picture cheese sauce wrestling. A summer idea is to steam or air fry and marinate for a cold salad. Roast fresh chunked cauliflower for a tasty side dish along your choice of lean protein.

Cauliflower is low in calories and provides 2 grams of fiber and over 50% of your Vitamin C per cup. The antioxidants found in cauliflower are two-fold. First it is high in that zesty antioxidant family found in cruciferous veggies such cabbage, Brussel sprouts, arugula, radishes, cauliflower, and other “spicy” type veggies. Think natural fumigant for your body, these antioxidants have been shown to slow the growth of certain cancers. Cauliflower also contains carotenoid and flavonoid antioxidants that help in the heart disease arena. Cauliflower may be secretly disguised as a white vegetable, it is a win-win with its nutrition superpowers.

You may not be in on the low carb cauliflower craze, but it is a sure-fire way to add some variety on your plate and increase your veggie count. So, add a cup today! (and add some cheese just cause its Dairy Month!)

Eat well and Healthy,

Shelly

Cauliflower Fried Rice

https://www.raveaboutfood.com/2024/04/13/cauliflower-fried-rice

Shelly’s Note: For a quick fix dinner try some frozen cauliflower rice.

Baked Cauliflower Parmesan

https://www.eatwell101.com/cauliflower-parmesan-recipe

Buffalo Cauliflower

https://www.forkinthekitchen.com/crispy-buffalo-cauliflower-bites

Eat well and healthy!

Shelly