Corn and soybean planting nearing completion

Planting progress continued despite occasional rain showers, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5% short, 65% adequate, and 30% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 9 was 69.9 degrees, 3.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.87 inches of precipitation, 0.04 inches below average. There were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 2.

Farmers reported some replanting of soybeans occurred due to slugs. Army worms were reported in some Northern Ohio wheat fields. Corn planting reached 95% complete. Soybean planting reached 88% complete. Emergence reached 85% for corn and 75% for soybeans. Corn condition was rated 80% good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 75% good to excellent, each down from the previous week. Winter wheat was 17% mature. Winter wheat crop condition was rated 69% good to excellent, down from the previous week. Oat progress advanced to 95% planted, 91% emerged, and 24% headed. Crop condition for oats was rated 93% good to excellent, up from the previous week. First cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 77% and 62% completed, respectively. Pasture and range condition was rated 86% good to excellent.

For more from this weeks report, Click here.