Crop Progress: More rain, more delays

Rain slowed planting progress across Ohio last week, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 2 percent short, 67 percent adequate, and 31 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on June 2 was 62.9 degrees, 2.0 degrees below normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.17 inches of precipitation, 0.12 inches above average. There were 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending June 2.

Farmers reported concerns with emerged crops that have been under water possibly needing to be replanted. Where possible farmers were spraying and side dressing corn. Oat planting was winding down. Corn and soybean planting progressed to 90 and 79 percent planted, respectively. Oats were 93 percent planted. Winter wheat was 96 percent headed and winter wheat condition was 71 percent good to excellent. Oats condition was 86 percent good to excellent. Pasture and range condition was rated 88 percent good to excellent.

Click here to read the full report from USDA NASS.