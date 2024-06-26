Cutest sheep in the world (and Ohio)

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

A quick Google search for the “cutest sheep in the world” yields consistent results: the Valais blacknose.

With wavy wool, curly horns and charming black noses, the breed is garnering increasing attention in the United States. There are just a handful of pricy full-blood Valais blacknose in Ohio, including those residing at Valais Blacknose of Lovers Lane — the farm of Fred and Cheryl Hayes in Portage County.

“In Ohio there are probably less than 10 people who have them and those people only have one or two full-bloods,” said Fred Hayes. “Right now, there’s probably only about 400 in the country. Last year I had nine rams and three ewes and I sold eight rams and I sold one ewe. The rams range from $10,000 to $20,000 and ewes range from $20,000 to 25,000.”

Through his own 4-H experiences and the 4-H club he and a friend started for their children in the 90s, Hayes gained an interest in livestock breeding.

“For a while we didn’t have any livestock and my wife and I were just kind of looking for things and we saw this Swiss sheep — the Valais blacknose — that didn’t exist in the United States. In 2019 they allowed frozen semen to come across from the United Kingdom to the United States. There happened to be a show over there in August of 2019, so we flew over there and watched the Valais Blacknose Beauties Show. There we met a couple breeders, watched the show and sale and we visited a farm. We really became good friends with them and talked about getting some semen. I bought 25 Scottish blackface ewes, which is what they recommended, and I bought some Suffolks to cross. After that I started the breed-up program and then in 2021, they allowed frozen embryos to come across from New Zealand. At that point I had some F1s, or 50% cross. F2s are considered 75% and then F3s are considered 87.5%. For ewes, it takes four generations and for ram it takes five generations, according to the Swiss standards, to get to the full-blood. Then we purchased 24 embryos from New Zealand. Only five of them took and two of them died at birth. The second year we bought 20, and we had a little better luck. We had 11 full-bloods and I’m still continuing the breed-up program. In February of 2022, we had our first full-blood Valais born in our barn with more lambing this spring and summer.”

Full-blood Valais blacknose sheep currently command a significant price. Photo provided by Cheryl Hayes.

According to the breed standards from the Valais Blacknose Society, Blacknose sheep originated from the upper valley of the Valais canton of Switzerland grazing in the Alps. They are nonseasonal breeders, with a reproduction rate of 1.6 lambs per year. They also are fairly large framed.

“Rams, when full grown, will get to 275 pounds and ewes will get 175 or 200 pounds,” Hayes said.

The transition to Ohio’s climate has offered some challenges for the breed.

“They’re cute and friendly, but once they come over to the United States, they are high maintenance. In Switzerland and Sweden, the climate is totally different. They don’t care for the heat. I shear mine at least twice a year, usually in November, then again in March. Then if they’re due to lamb, I try to shear them just before that too. And with them growing so much wool, we have to give them Vitamin D, especially when they’re pregnant for proper lamb development. Mine get grain twice a day with free choice vitamins and minerals,” Hayes said. “Parasites are also a big issue. We have to worm them every 30 days. Parasite resistance could be a concern as this moves forward. Mine don’t get a lot of pasture. They’re all on dry lots and I still have parasite issues. The Barber pole worm is the main problem.”

Another difference for the breed, according to Swiss standards, is that the tails should not be docked.

“It’s a gray area for a lot of people. I understand why we dock tails in the United States, but it’s a Swiss standard and it would be hard to try to sell a full-blood animal without a tail,” Hayes said.

Despite the challenges, the personality, appealing appearance and novelty of the Valais blacknose have kept them in high demand.

“A lot of the people with alpacas and other sheep breeds are getting into these right now. I’ve sold them from Virginia to California. I took two ewes over to Reproduction Specialty Group in Indiana. They specialize in small ruminants. We flushed a couple ewes and had really good luck with one, the other one was not so good. I had one ewe give 10 embryos.,” Hayes said. “I had four lambs on April 8, on the eclipse day, and I have more due in July and August. You can breed them any time and the way the flushing goes, they do it every 60 days. The cost of embryos isn’t as high right now as it was in the beginning when embryos were $3,500 apiece. I bought four last year and I ended up getting one lamb. I’ll have 10 ewes but I’m going to sell some of those and I’ve got a ram and one F3. Even an F2 ewe brings $5,000 and an F3 brings $10,000. There were four breeders who got into it really early and I was one of them who got a jump on things.”

Valais blacknose lambs are undeniably cute. Photo provided by Cheryl Hayes.

As numbers have grown in recent years, Valais blacknose shows have started in the United States. Among the best to date, in the opinion of Hayes, was the first-ever USA National Valais Blacknose Sheep Show held in Iowa last fall. The 2024 show is scheduled for Sept. 26-28 in Des Moines.

“At the Iowa State Fairgrounds, it was a 2-day show last year. The first day was it was the breed-ups and the second day was the full-bloods, plus they had people in from Scotland, Switzerland, the UK and New Zealand to help judge. They were demonstrations too. There were approximately 100 breed-ups and maybe 75 full-bloods at the show. It was a very good show and anybody interested in getting into this needs to go to that show. This year they’re putting on one full day before the show with educational sessions,” Hayes said. “Grading is a big issue at these shows right now because there are no judges in the United States certified to grade these. To receive the maximum points, they’ve got be judged by two judges and there’s certain criteria that they must have,” Hayes said. “All of those judges are from Sweden or Switzerland.”

This summer, Hayes has been invited to Sweden for a training session to become among the first certified judges for the Valais blacknose breed in the U.S.

“The only way that you can become a certified judge with the Swiss standards is to go over to Switzerland. They put on a seminar, but they don’t do it all the time, so there’s nobody in the United States that is a judge,” Hayes said. “To be a good judge of Valais, you’ve got to understand the Swiss standards.”

With growing numbers of sheep (and likely certified judges), Hayes thinks more shows around the country will begin to include classes for the breed.

“I think you’ll start seeing them at the State Fairs in the next few years and you’ll start seeing them at shows like the North American and the All-American Sheep Show,” Hayes said.

For more about the farm and the breed, visit valaisblacknoseofloverslane.com. For more about the sheepusa.org/events/national-valais-blacknose-sheep-usa-show-grading.