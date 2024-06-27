Forecast for the 2024 Lake Erie algal bloom

Share Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – The 2024 algal bloom is

expected to have a severity index of 5, according to the final forecast from

the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). This forecast,

based on a 1 to 10 scale, uses an ensemble of different models, which consider

phosphorus loading into Lake Erie during the spring and early summer.

The mainly wet weather pattern in early spring caused the

flow of water systems within the Western Lake Erie Basin to be above normal in

March and April, creating what is considered a “mildly severe” algal

bloom forecast by NOAA.

“It’s important to note that more of the heavier spring

rainfalls occurred well before nutrients were applied to farm fields for the

2024 growing season,” said Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality

research with Ohio Farm Bureau. “It will be interesting to see how the bloom

acts in the heart of summer, and if the bloom is above the range of past years,

we have to really assess the data and learn more about where the nutrient load

is coming from.”

Hoewischer said the timing of the rains, planting season and

applications of fertilizer this spring should emphasize the importance of the

use of cover crops, one of the programs farmers are utilizing through H2Ohio,

to keep nutrients and soil in place throughout the year.

The latest reports from the Lake Erie Commission show a

consistent downward trend of dissolved reactive phosphorus loading into the

Western Lake Erie Basin since 2015.

“To be able to realize success in reducing nutrient loss

over the past 10 years despite the challenge of increasing heavy rainfall

events is no small feat,” Hoewischer said. “Ohio agriculture has proven its

role in improving water quality, but there is plenty of work left to do.

Farmers should consult their local Soil & Water districts and consider

H2Ohio about all of the options available to them to continue to protect the

soil on the farm and the water heading downstream.”

With the expansion of the H2Ohio water quality initiative

throughout the entire state, along with the growth of the Ohio Agriculture

Conservation Initiative certification program, both designed to help farmers

find more and better nutrient management practices, efforts will continue to

advance across Ohio to create positive results for clean water.

NOAA will release the final algal bloom statistics for 2024

in September.