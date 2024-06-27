Forecast for the 2024 Lake Erie algal bloom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (OFBF) – The 2024 algal bloom is
expected to have a severity index of 5, according to the final forecast from
the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA). This forecast,
based on a 1 to 10 scale, uses an ensemble of different models, which consider
phosphorus loading into Lake Erie during the spring and early summer.
The mainly wet weather pattern in early spring caused the
flow of water systems within the Western Lake Erie Basin to be above normal in
March and April, creating what is considered a “mildly severe” algal
bloom forecast by NOAA.
“It’s important to note that more of the heavier spring
rainfalls occurred well before nutrients were applied to farm fields for the
2024 growing season,” said Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality
research with Ohio Farm Bureau. “It will be interesting to see how the bloom
acts in the heart of summer, and if the bloom is above the range of past years,
we have to really assess the data and learn more about where the nutrient load
is coming from.”
Hoewischer said the timing of the rains, planting season and
applications of fertilizer this spring should emphasize the importance of the
use of cover crops, one of the programs farmers are utilizing through H2Ohio,
to keep nutrients and soil in place throughout the year.
The latest reports from the Lake Erie Commission show a
consistent downward trend of dissolved reactive phosphorus loading into the
Western Lake Erie Basin since 2015.
“To be able to realize success in reducing nutrient loss
over the past 10 years despite the challenge of increasing heavy rainfall
events is no small feat,” Hoewischer said. “Ohio agriculture has proven its
role in improving water quality, but there is plenty of work left to do.
Farmers should consult their local Soil & Water districts and consider
H2Ohio about all of the options available to them to continue to protect the
soil on the farm and the water heading downstream.”
With the expansion of the H2Ohio water quality initiative
throughout the entire state, along with the growth of the Ohio Agriculture
Conservation Initiative certification program, both designed to help farmers
find more and better nutrient management practices, efforts will continue to
advance across Ohio to create positive results for clean water.
NOAA will release the final algal bloom statistics for 2024
in September.