Greater Cleveland Food Bank receives pork donation from OPC

In northeast Ohio, one in seven people is food insecure — a challenge the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is working to solve in the communities they serve. Getting nutritious, high-quality protein is a particular concern for those in need, which is why the annual assistance from Ohio’s pig farmers through their Pork Power program is especially beneficial.

This year, the Ohio Pork Council (OPC) is providing the Greater Cleveland Food Bank with $3,000 of funds to aid the nonprofit in fighting food insecurity by purchasing sustainably raised and nutrient-rich pork protein.

“I can’t stress enough how important these donations are to make sure that we’re getting the food out to the people who need it the most,” Karen Pozna, Director of Communications and Events said, “The need is still greater than ever.”

Over 400,000 people and nearly 52 million pounds of food were served in 2023 alone, covering Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Richland counties. Of these people,100,000 had turned to the food bank seeking help for the first time.

“For us as pig farmers, we know the role that pork can play in the diet and want to see our products within reach of everyone, especially the food insecure,” said Dave Shoup, DVM, a producer and past president of Ohio Pork Council. “We know that in these tough economic times, donations earmarked for meat protein can be especially important to those seeking their next meal.”

In addition to providing food to these six counties in the northeast Ohio area, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is also helping people sign up for SNAP benefits and other resources to supplement their dietary and living needs.

“Often, if someone needs food, that’s just one problem they are probably dealing with,” Pozna said. “So, we can try to help connect them to healthcare, employment, education, and much more.

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is the largest hunger relief organization in Northeast Ohio, partnering with thousands of other programs within their six-county area that includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Richland. Operating a community food distribution center, food bank kitchen, and a help center, the food bank’s mission is to ensure that everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day. On average, 35,000 people are served annually through the efforts of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.