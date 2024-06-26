Managing stored grain in warm temperatures

Share Facebook

It takes a lot of work for farmers to grow and harvest a successful grain crop. That’s why monitoring grain bins is so important to protect the quality of stored grain, especially as temperatures warm up.

“Bins can heat up really fast when sunlight hits them during spring and summer,” said Dave Ellis, GSI district manager. “Protecting quality grain means less dockage at the elevator and more money for your bushels.”

His recommendations include:

During spring, keep the grain temperature within 10 degrees of the ambient average to prevent condensation that can lead to grain spoilage. After the outside temperature gets above 50, manage aeration to keep the grain as cool as possible for the rest of the summer.

Check grain at least weekly by climbing to the top of the bin, but avoid entering to avoid the risk of entrapment. Crusting on the top layer or any off smell could indicate spoilage and the need to equalize bin and exterior temperatures with aeration.

Blending off crusted grain may be an option if there is only a small amount. Otherwise, remove spoiled grain as quickly as possible, as keeping out-of-condition grain in the bin can cause clogging during unloading at harvest.

Remote monitoring tools can help automate grain quality. For example, GSI’s GrainVue digital cable technology provides up-to-date moisture and temperature data 24/7 to control fan operation to dry, cool, rehydrate or warm grain. Alerts are issued when potential signs of spoilage are detected.

“This technology not only promotes safe storage, but also eliminates the need for farmers to regularly climb their bins for visual inspections,” Ellis said.

He notes that protecting grain quality should actually begin when bins are first loaded with dry grain. Ellis suggests:

Equip bins with spreaders, which improve airflow by evenly distributing grain throughout the bin.

As soon as possible after harvest, pull peaked grain down so the center is just below the grain at the bin wall. The grain will look somewhat like an “M” from the side, promoting air movement in the center.

For every 10 feet of grain depth in the bin, pull out about 300 bushels during loading. This will create an inverted cone, removing many of the fines that accumulate in the center and greatly improving aeration.

For additional grain management recommendations, farmers can contact their grain system dealers or visit grainsystems.com.