Manure Science Review Aug. 6

The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) will host the 24th annual Manure Science Review on Aug. 6, 2024 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London.



Aimed at farmers, crop consultants, soil conservation workers and others, the Manure Science Review will feature speakers and field demonstrations from Ohio State and other qualified companies and institutions.



The mornings speakers will begin with representatives from the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA), presenting H2Ohio updates as well as best practices for manure application by Frances Springer. Will Osterholz from the Natural Resources Conservation Service will then discuss the effects of manure placement on subsurface drainage, followed by a panel discussion about the 360 Rain Unit for liquid manure application, featuring Justin Koch of 360 Yield Center, Taylor Pulver from Rooted Agri Services, Andrew Klopfenstein from the Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering (FABE), and Ryan Schmitmeyer of Owl Creek Dairy.



All demonstrations will feature members of Ohio State, beginning with a manure spill mitigation by Springer and Ohio State Extension professional Glen Arnold. FABE professor and chair Scott Shearer will join Klopfenstein for an autonomous tractor display, and Extension educator Amanda Douridas will show an easy method for calibrating a dry manure applicator.

The final two demonstrations of the day will highlight the collaborative effort between Ohio State, ODA, and 360 Yield Center, demonstrating in-season animal nutrient and water application as a unified strategy to reduce nutrient losses while improving profitability with increased grain yields.



The demonstrations will feature the 360 Rain hardware, designed to improve upon traditional irrigation methods by delivering water, nutrients, fungicides, and more directly to the base of the plant. Shearer, Koch, and Schmitmeyer will show the 360 Rain base station, well, and injection site. Klopfenstein and Pulver will close the day with a field demonstration of the 360 Rain unit.



The Manure Science Review will cost $25 per person through July 19 and $30 per person after July 19 as well as walk-ins. The cost includes the program, coffee and donuts, and lunch.



To register for the 2024 Manure Science Review, go to https://go.osu.edu/msr-2024.

For questions, contact Mary Wicks (wicks.14@osu.edu).