Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 351 | Diving into water quality, cute sheep, and dairy month

In this episode, Matt Reese dives into the issue of water quality with Jordan Hoewischer, Director of Water Quality and Research for Ohio Farm Bureau. They discuss the 2024 algal bloom forecast, the importance of the 4Rs in farming, the latest Lake Erie lawsuit, and strides in water quality progress.

Matt also chats with Paige Scott from Legacy Farmer Co-op about the practical applications of the 4Rs, and Fred Hayes from Portage County shares insights on the world’s cutest sheep breed.

Meanwhile, Dale Minyo celebrates June Dairy Month in a conversation with Scott Higgins, highlighting an update of dairy farming in Ohio.