       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 352 |Cultivating Connection From Farm to Table

June 17, 2024 Crops, Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this week’s podcast, host Matt Reese speaks with Gina Orr from FreshORR Farms in Perry County, highlighting their journey selling farm products through Lancaster’s Keller Market House. Erin Harvey, the general manager of Keller Market House, joins to discuss the local food economy and its impact on the community.

The episode features audio from Joel Penhorwood’s interview with Wendy Osborn, Director of Market Development for Ohio Corn & Wheat, providing updates and reminders about Ohio’s wheat crop and the wheat market.

Joel also speaks with Jerry and Reggie Regula of JNR Farms about a recent soybean train derailment on their property, offering insights into the challenges faced by local farmers.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 348 | FFA Insights, Real Estate Trends, and Planting Updates

In this week’s episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, join Matt Reese and Joel …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Admin Login
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved