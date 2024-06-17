Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 352 |Cultivating Connection From Farm to Table

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

In this week’s podcast, host Matt Reese speaks with Gina Orr from FreshORR Farms in Perry County, highlighting their journey selling farm products through Lancaster’s Keller Market House. Erin Harvey, the general manager of Keller Market House, joins to discuss the local food economy and its impact on the community.

The episode features audio from Joel Penhorwood’s interview with Wendy Osborn, Director of Market Development for Ohio Corn & Wheat, providing updates and reminders about Ohio’s wheat crop and the wheat market.

Joel also speaks with Jerry and Reggie Regula of JNR Farms about a recent soybean train derailment on their property, offering insights into the challenges faced by local farmers.