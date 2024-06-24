Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 353 | The Farm Bill Standstill

Share Facebook

In this week’s podcast, hosts Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg delve into the progress (or lack thereof) of the 2024 Farm Bill as we move closer to the November election. Join them as they speak with Brandon Kern, Director of Public Policy and Issues Analysis for the Ohio Soybean Association, and Luke Crumley, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association Director of Public Policy and Nutrient Management.

Meanwhile, Dale Minyo visits Jennifer Hancock, a teacher whose classroom participated in the ChickQuest Program from GrowNextGen. This educational initiative provides unique, hands-on learning opportunities to students of all backgrounds.