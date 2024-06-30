Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, July 1, 2024

Share Facebook

A very pleasant day should settle in today, as humidity values stay low and sunshine dominates. We are likely a bit warmer today than yesterday, as winds start to shift from the north back to the west. Warmer air is headed towards us for the rest of the week. Tomorrow will see humidity values rise, but we still stay dry. Wednesday is warmer and more humid still, and this time around we likely see some heat based shower and thunderstorm action in the afternoon ad overnight Wednesday night. Coverage looks to be somewhat spotty at 40% or less, but some of the late Wednesday storms can be rather strong.

Independence day turns out mostly cloudy and will see plenty of shower and thunderstorm potential through the day. :Lingering showers will be here Friday as well. The entire late Wednesday through Friday period can feature half to 2″ rain totals with coverage at nearly 100% of Ohio. This will be a significant round of moisture, and unfortunately, could interrupt some July 4th plans. The map below shows our current look at the second half of the week.

The weekend turns dry again, with cooler, less humid air in place for both Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th. We see good drying. Next week starts with some sun Monday morning, but clouds increase, and we will have another round of showers for monday night and next Tuesday. A bit of lingering moisture starts Wednesday before we dry down to finish the week. The Monday PM through Tuesday timeframe likely produces .25″-.75″ over 70% of Ohio. Hotter and more humid air builds trough the end of the week, and that sets us up for a hot dry pattern to hold through most of the rest of July, from mid month on.