Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 10, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry pretty much all week over Ohio. We see sunshine dominate today and tomorrow, although we still will be keeping a bit of a lid on temps and humidity. We won’t really be super cool, but pleasant is a term that comes to mind. We start to warm temps a bit Wednesday, and we are more humid by Thursday, but still see excellent drying through the period. In fact, evaporation will be at maximum levels the next 4 days.

A frontal boundary works into the northern part of the state overnight Thursday night into Friday morning. Precipitation lingers into mid afternoon, but mostly stays north of I-70. While we wont rule out action south, we are expecting only 60% coverage. Rain totals will end up at .25″-1″.

We dry out quickly Friday evening and overnight, and expect sunshine for the weekend and Monday. Temps remain warm and there will be plenty of humidity over the state. A much more active pattern develops to finish the 10 day window as a system moves in for next Monday night and we see chances of rain and thunderstorms from there through at least Wednesday midday. Rain potential looks to be half to 2″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. This means two 2 systems in the next 10 days will bring very good rains to all of Ohio. The map below shows the potential totals of those two systems.