       

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 11, 2024

Dry for the next 3 days. We are not quite as cool today as we were yesterday, and we continue to warm some into tomorrow and Thursday. A frontal boundary tries to move through the region overnight Thursday night into Friday, but it really is mostly a wind shift and a temperature change. Precipitation will be limited to no more than 20% coverage with totals from a few hundredths to a tenth or two. Moisture just is not impressive.

We are back to dry weather for friday afternoon through the weekend. We are pleasant for both Saturday and Sunday. Then next week we start to really turn up the heat. We are sunny, hot and humid for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. With the heat and humidity, we expect some heat based instability. That will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday, but we see no more than 30% coverage either day. Temps remain elevated for the finish of next week as well, both Thursday and Friday. The map below shows temps vs. normal for next week.

