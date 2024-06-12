Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 13, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Heat and humidity dominate our Thursday. The heat may trigger a few pop up showers or thunderstorms late this evening and overnight through tomorrow midday, but we are only looking at about 30 to 40 percent coverage. Plenty of areas stay rain free. We should expect a wind shift tomorrow which will give a brief reprieve from the heat for friday afternoon, Saturday and Sunday. But, we stay dry through the entire Friday afternoon through Sunday timeframe.

Next week heat returns. We see well above normal temps Monday through next Friday, and only minor precipitation. Most of what we see next week will be heat related pop up shower and thunderstorm action, which will miss most of the state. An upper level blocking high sits over the southeastern US, prompting our drier outlook. There is potential for a good front to come together to the northwest over the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes next weekend for the 22nd and 23rd. However, we will need to see the high off to our southeast weaken in order for that front to get here, and if it makes it here, timing would be late the 23rd. So overall, we are very dry and warm over most of the next 10 days, meaning we will soon start to hear comments of “needing a rain”, especially on earlier planted crops that may not have had root systems that had to work too hard for moisture up to this point. The map below shows an update on our 10 day cumulative rain potential.