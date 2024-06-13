Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 14, 2024

Share Facebook

Lingering moisture moves out by midday today, and we settle into a rather dry forecast from this afternoon right on thorugh next weekend. Temps will pull back a bit for the balance of today and tomorrow, but we start to warm dramatically to finish the weekend and for next week. In fact, we will be well above normal all week next week with highs easily into the 90s over most of the state. Humidity climbs as well. This will be a recipe for heat based showers and thunderstorms. While we won’t rule them out most of next week, we also do not look for a large batch of showers or storms either. In fact, it’s highly likely that most of us go through the next 10 days rain free. The best threat of pop up thunderstorms will be Wednesday through Friday of next week.

We stay dry here due to strong high pressure parking over the SE US. This will steer precipitation well off to our north and west. There will be a very active precipitation track running from NE CO through northern MN and WI next week. That boundary starts to break loose late in the week and sag southeast. Unfortunately, it loses a lot of its moisture as it works through IL and IN. But, we will keep a chance of showers in the forecast for next Sunday, the 23rd, with minor coverage at totals up to .25″.

This pattern will lead to significant drying and dryness, and it will not be long at all until we are hearing comments of “needing a rain” over all of OH. The map below shows an updated look at 10 day cumulative rain potential.