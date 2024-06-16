Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 17, 2024

Share Facebook

We have a very hot week ahead of us this week. Temps will be well above normal and we will see heat indices in the triple digits all week. Additionally, we will see limited precipitation. With the heat, we wont rule out some pop up thunderstorms. The best chances may be later today/tonight and then potentially wednesday afternoon and evening. However, coverage is not anything we can count on, especially in central and southern Ohio. The best potential may be in northwest and north central Ohio. Otherwise, the heat and lack of rain will bring talk of a flash drought, and we really cant argue.

We have a very active precipitation track setting up this week ot our west and north, running from eastern CO up through Lake Superior. Plenty of moisture in areas under that geography. We mention that because late next weekend, the blocking high to our southeast may relent, and a frontal boundary will try to move some of that moisture our way. However we feel that most activity fizzles out before it gets here. While we are hopeful for and will keep an eye out for scattered showers, coverage late next Sunday will be under 30%, at least the way it looks right now.

Next week will start a bit cooler for Monday and Tuesday, but we are still rain free through midweek and the end of the 10 day forecast window. Temps will start to build again the second half of next week. The period of “we need a rain” is here. The map below shows cumulative 10 day rain potential through Sunday, as we see it this morning.