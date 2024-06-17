Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 18, 2024

Share Facebook

More heat and humidity in the forecast through the end of this week. Our outlook is virtually unchanged. We expect heat based pop up thunderstorms over the next few days, thanks to our heat wave, but we do not expect coverage that is anything more than 30% on any given day.

Late weekend, a frontal boundary sags south out of the Upper Midwest. This will bring a chance of scattered showers, but the system seems to be mostly out of moisture by the time it gets here. So, 40% coverage or less of a few hundredths to a few tenths is all we can pencil in at this time.

We turn cooler behind the front for a couple of days to start next week (Monday and Tuesday). Then we start to warm up again. No organized weather system is expected, so we continue to see mostly dry weather over the combined 10 day period. The map below shows 10 day cumulative moisture totals… most of what is shown here comes from the potential pop up thunderstorms through the period.