Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 21, 2024

Two more days of heat, and we get a bit of a break. Today and tomorrow will be in the 90s again over the entire state with high humidity. Our thunderstorm threat, while not completely non-existent, will be minimal. A frontal boundary is headed toward the state for the latter part of the weekend. Sunday will feature more clouds and a shift in wind direction. We are still penciling in a few showers and storms with 50% coverage and rain totals of up to .75″

Pleasant weather conditions settle in for the Sunday evening and Monday time frames. We should see sunshine return and temps will be near normal. Warmer air starts to build Tuesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday, with rain totals at .25″-1″ over 70% of the state.

Dry weather returns for Wednesday afternoon on through next Saturday. Temps stay warm, but closer to normal than this week. Finally, a front that has potential to impact the entire eastern corn belt arrives next Sunday, the 30th. This front can produce showers and storms with 90% coverage if it holds together…but its arrival may get pushed back a day or two depending on its progression and development in the upper Midwest late next week. As it stands right now, without that front, the map below shows potential for moisture from today through next saturday.