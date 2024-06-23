Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 24, 2024

Share Facebook

Timely rain in the forecast now, after we broke out droughty stretch with the rain over the weekend. Today we continue to see good sunshine, low humidity and an overall pleasant feel. Tomorrow humidity starts to work its way back up.

A disturbance will move across the Great Lakes into Michigan overnight tonight and tomorrow. This system will draw some moisture down into northern Indiana, and we have to put our far NW OH counties on alert for a few showers as well. However most of the state will stay dry for tomorrow with good sun. Temps start to climb. Wednesday we have a system work up from the west and southwest that will bring shower and perhaps a few storms in to the state. We are projecting coverage at about 70% of the state, mostly from US t30 southward, but we will not rule out a shower anywhere. Rain totals right now are generally at .25″-.75″, but thunderstorms can put totals closer to an inch in some spots. The best threat of thunderstorms will be in central OH Wednesday midday and afternoon.

Rain is out by wednesday evening. We are sunny and dry for THursday, and stay that way through most of Friday as well. Evaporation will be strong, humidity lower. Our next frontal boundary slides in overnight Friday night and Saturday. Rain showers will be more spotty, and we only are projecting coverage at 60%. However, we can see showers linger longer down in southern OH, potentially into Sunday morning before leaving., Rain totals are again .1″-.75″.

High pressure dominates sunday afternoon and the start of next week. We should be dry through the period and have a very pleasant start to the month of July. A low pressure complex arrives Tuesday the 2nd, and puts down a decent batch of moisture into Wednesday the 3rd. Rain totals can be .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 90%. But moisture will be done before the July 4th holiday. This rain pattern into early July is clearly what we need to follow up on the very dry, hot period we just experienced. The rain indeed will be “timely”. The map below shows combined 10 day rain totals in Ohio.