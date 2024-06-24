Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 25, 2024

Share Facebook

A disturbance is working through the Great Lakes this morning and we can see some scattered showers or storms in parts of the state. The rest of us will see shower and thunderstorm activity ramp up later this afternoon and evening, continuing through tomorrow morning to midday. These two waves of moisture are related, and should give us a nice round of coverage over the state. Rain totals will be .25″-1″. This will kick off a period of “timely” rains.

We dry down for Wednesday afternoon, and are quite nice for Thursday and Friday as well. However, on Friday we will see clouds increase in the afternoon. A frontal boundary is slated to work through Friday overnight through saturday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely with totals from .25″ to 1″ and coverage at 80%. We should return to dry weather rather quickly. Sunshine dominates for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

A third chance of rain comes next Wednesday, the 3rd, just ahead of the Independence day holiday. This again will be a front that sweeps through from west to east. Rain totals look to be .25″-.75″ with 80% coverage. So, with the 3 chances of rain between now and July 4th, crops should definitely be getting just what they need heading into the first throws of pollination. The map below is an updated look at 10 day cumulative rain potential.