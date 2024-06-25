Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, June 26, 2024

Share Facebook

Rain and thunderstorms move over the Buckeye state today. Additional moisture will total .25″ to 2″ and coverage reaches nearly 100%. This will be a significant round of rain for the state. The map below shows the set up.

Action should be done before daybreak tomorrow. Thursday will turn out partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. Sunshine dominates into Friday before clouds increase Friday late afternoon and evening.

Our next round of moisture develops overnight Friday night and Saturday with showers and storms along a frontal boundary passage. Rain totals range from .25″ to 1″ with coverage at 90% through the pre-dawn hours Sunday morning.

Clouds give way to sun Sunday and we are cooler to finish the weekend. Dry weather continues for Monday and Tuesday. Pleasant temps are here Monday and we get more humid as temps rise Tuesday.

We expect another front to pass through Ohio next Wednesday, the 3rd, with showers and thunderstorms. However, coverage shows some holes in the precipitation. We are penciling in up to 1.25″ of rain from the system, but coverage only at 60%. We also have the moisture moving out by the end of Wednesday, leading to potential for a dry and mostly sunny July 4th holiday